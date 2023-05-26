Two killed, four injured in road crash in north Delhi

New Delhi: Two helpers of a truck were killed and four people got injured after another truck hit the stationary vehicle in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.



According to police, the incident took place around 12.30 am on Thursday on the flyover near Welcome Metro Station.

Complainant Doje, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, UP, reported that he works as labourer in a truck. Naurang, also a resident of Loni, is the driver of the truck. Three other helpers were also present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were identified as Sunil, Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The truck was carrying bricks which was to be transported to Karol Bagh, police said.

Around 12.30 am, while the truck was on the flyover, one of its front tyres burst. Doje was opening the tyre bolts. The deceased were taking out the stepney from the back side of the vehicle when another truck hit the stationary truck from behind, the DCP said.

Two people who died in the crash were identified as Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar. Four others — Doje, Mahesh, Naurang and Sunil — got injured, police said, adding that Mahesh is the driver of the second truck that came from behind.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Welcome police station, DCP Tirkey said.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the driver of the offending vehicle was not under the influence of alcohol. However, the investigation is underway, police said.

In another incident, a vagabond died on Thursday after he was run over by an unidentified vehicle in north Delhi Kashmere Gate area. The police received information about the incident at 2.55 am, another police officer said.

The vagabond was sleeping at a pavement near Nigambodh Ghat at the time of the accident. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered, police said.

The investigation is in progress and police are trying to identify the offending vehicle, they added.

Woman constable, driver killed in Yamuna Expressway crash

Noida: A team of Haryana Police officials met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Thursday while returning to Sonepat district with a missing child, leading to the death of a woman constable and the driver, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am in the Dankaur area of Greater Noida. The police team belonged to Kharkhoda police station in Sonepat district of Haryana, they said.

"The driver had to press the emergency brake and the vehicle overturned. All occupants of the car suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared head constable Babita and car driver Pradeep dead," the official said.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vedpal Singh and Veerpal Singh, the girl, her two family members and the accused in the case have been admitted to the hospital, he said.