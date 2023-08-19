Two killed, five injured in road accident in Gurugram

Gurugram: Two women were killed and five people, including a child, injured after a speeding truck hit their car on the Karawal-Sohna Road here, police said on Saturday.



The accident occurred late on Friday.

The women died in hospital while the injured are undergoing treatment at a private health care facility in Gurugram, they said.

The truck driver fled with his vehicle after the accident, the police added.

Inderpal, a resident of Dohla village near Sohna, said in his police complaint that the accident occurred near the Karanki turn at 7.30 pm on Friday when they were returning in their car from Bhadak village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.

There were seven people, including a one-and-a-half-year old child, in the car at that time.

“When our car, being driven by my brother Hariom, reached near the Karanki turn, it was hit by a speeding canter (truck) coming from the Harchandpur village side. It dragged our car for 50 metres. I suffered minor injuries while all the others were critically injured. The canter driver fled the spot with his vehicle,” Inderpal said in his complaint. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital in Sohna where one woman was declared dead.

The others were referred to a private hospital where another woman died during treatment, according to the complaint.

“The accident occurred due to negligence of the canter driver and action should be taken against him,” Inderpal added.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna police station on Friday, the police said.