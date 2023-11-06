Two killed as potash, gandhak mixture explodes in Najafgarh

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two young men died due to a horrifying explosion of a potash and gandhak mixture in the Tikri Khurd village of the Najafgarh area on Sunday.



The Delhi Police received the information through an MLC call from the Hospital at the NIA Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Gaurav (20) son of Santosh resident of Tikri Khurd village, and Sahil (20) son of Dharamvir, resident of Najafgarh.

According to the police, the unfortunate incident occurred at the residence of Gaurav, who was busy preparing for the upcoming Diwali festival. Sahil went to meet him at his residence. The authorities received the MLC call from the Sri Raja Satyawadi Harishchand Hospital at NIA Police Station.

It was reported that two individuals, Gaurav, and his friend Sahil, were brought dead to the hospital with severe burn injuries. Both young men had succumbed to injuries.

According to statements from Gaurav’s parents and neighbours, the explosion occurred due to the mishandling of the potash and gandhak mixture.

The precise details leading to the explosion are yet to be determined, but it appears that this tragic accident was a result of a mishap during the preparation process.

Gaurav was known for his enthusiasm for Diwali preparations. He had set up a small roadside stall to sell traditional Diwali items such as lamps, cotton, and diyas.

However, his attempt to stock potash and gandhak, commonly used during the festival, ended in tragedy.

In response to the incident, the local police have initiated an investigation, and a FIR has been filed under sections 285, 286, and 304A at the NIA Police Station.