Two juveniles arrested for stabbing man

New Delhi: Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death following an argument over using his mobile phone in northwest Delhi’s Raj Park area, police said on Monday.



According to police, the accused asked the victim for his phone to make a call. The victim refused to give them his phone and also abused them, following which they stabbed him and fled away, police said.

On Sunday, police got information that a man having multiple stab injuries was lying in Raj Park area. The injured was identified as Jitender Kumar, a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said, adding police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused. Raids were conducted and the juveniles were apprehended in Sultanpuri on Sunday. The two knives used in the crime were also recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

During interrogation, the two minors told police that in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they were returning from a birthday party where they had alcohol.

The mobile phones of the accused got damaged and they asked Kumar who was present for his mobile phone to make a call. The man refused, taunted and abused them, police said.

The duo got infuriated and allegedly stabbed Kumar in his chest, abdomen and hand with knives which they were carrying, and ran away from the spot, police said, adding all the three — the deceased and the accused — were under the influence of liquor.

Police further said that the accused used to carry knives and also post reels on social media to flaunt.