Two juveniles apprehended in Ashok Vihar park murder case

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles in connection with a blind murder at Picnic Hut Park in Ashok Vihar earlier this month.



The case pertains to an FIR registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bharat Nagar police station. Acting on specific intelligence, a Crime Branch team traced the suspects near the Mukarba Chowk flyover and apprehended them on April 12.

Police said the breakthrough followed a tip-off received by Constable Ankush, who was informed that the suspects involved in the April 6 killing would arrive near the flyover to collect money from an associate. A trap was laid, and the two juveniles were intercepted and identified by the informer before being taken into custody.

During questioning, the juveniles allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime along with another associate, also a minor. According to police, the murder was carried out in retaliation for a quarrel at the same park around two months ago, during which one of the accused was assaulted.

On April 6, the trio allegedly confronted the victim, dragged him behind bushes and assaulted him. When he resisted, two of them restrained him while the third stabbed him with a dagger-like weapon, causing fatal injuries, before fleeing the spot. Police said due legal procedures have been completed, and the juveniles have been handed over to the investigating officer. Efforts are underway to trace the third accused, and further investigation is in progress.