Two juveniles apprehended for killing 32-yr-old man

NEW DELHI: Two juveniles allegedly stabbed to death a 32-year-old man in a bid to snatch his mobile phone in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused, aged 15 and 17, were apprehended from Shastri Park at midnight.

The incident occurred near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park at 8 pm on Sunday when Abdul Kayyum, a rickshaw puller, was stabbed multiple times.

A passerby found him in a pool of blood and alerted the police. CCTV footage helped identify the duo. Police are investigating any prior involvement in cases.