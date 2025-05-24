Two juveniles apprehended for fatal stabbing in Delhi’s Burari

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed to death on Friday afternoon at Gandhi Chowk in Burari, leading to the apprehension of two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the killing.

According to the police, the police received a PCR call at 14:32 hours from Pinki Colony, Gandhi Chowk, reporting that a male had been stabbed in the chest. Officers rushed to the scene and found the victim, identified as a juvenile resident of Janta Vihar, Mukund Pur, Bhalswa. He had sustained a deep chest wound and was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

A witness, also 16, alerted police. The suspects were charged with murder under IPC Sections 302 and 34. CCTV and forensic evidence aided the swift arrests.