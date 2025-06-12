Two journalists apprehended in Rs 65-cr extortion case in Noida

Noida: Two media professionals including a female news anchor and a digital media journalist were arrezred and sent to a 14-day judicial custody for allegedly attempting to extort over Rs 60 crore from the owner of a news channel after threatening him with a false rape case, said police officials.

According to police, the woman already extorted over Rs 2 crores through multiple cheques before demanding a large amount.

The arrest was made by sector 58 police of Noida, detaining, a female news channel anchor, a journalist working with a national newspaper’s digital division.

Police reportedly discovered approximately Rs 34.50 lakh in cash from the woman’s residence.

They allegedly demanded Rs 65 crore by threatening to file false sexual harassment allegations against senior channel personnel. The complaint was filed by a private news channel’s management in Sector-62.

The channel’s management has filed three FIRs in this case. The initial complaint came from the channel’s MD and Group Editor, followed by Consulting Editor and HR Head.

The FIR have been filed against the woman anchor, her mother and the other journalist citing inappropriate workplace demands, misconduct, intimidation and threats of fabricated sexual harassment claims.

A senior police officer informed that the FIR has been registered again st the three accused under sections 308(1), (6), (7) (extortion), 5 (criminal conspiracy), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 336(2) (forgery), 351 (criminal intimidation), 356 (defamation), 120(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to extort confession) of the BNS.

“Both the arrested persons were produced before the court and sent to the jail on Tuesday. Further investigation into the case is underway” a senior Noida cop said.