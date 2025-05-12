Two interstate drug peddlers in cop net, Rs 1 cr marijuana seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men and seized over 365 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The contraband was recovered from a hidden cavity in a truck that had travelled from Odisha to Delhi, police said.

The accused, Deepak (36) and Sunil Malik alias Kala (25), both residents of Sonipat in Haryana, were arrested in Rohini on Friday, police said.

According to police, the operation followed two months of surveillance and inputs and toll plaza CCTV footage.

The accused were working at the behest of Sanjeev Rana, who had registered the vehicle in Malik’s name. After delivering a chips consignment in Kolkata, the duo collected the marijuana from Brahmapur, Odisha.

They later loaded paper rolls in Jamshedpur to conceal their activities and moved through Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and finally reached Delhi, police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed they were in the city to deliver the consignment to an associate, police said. The truck used in the operation has also been seized and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the drug network and the distribution route.