Two injured in Nizamuddin firing incident

New Delhi: Two people were injured when a man opened fire at Nizamuddin Basti. The incident which occurred at around 6:30 pm on Wednesday near Kit Care Restaurant, Alvi Chowk, prompted an immediate police response, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the crime.



According to eyewitness Tanveer Alvi, who was present at the scene, he and his friend Md Alam were heading towards Alvi Chowk when they witnessed the horrifying attack.

The assailant, without warning, fired three to four rounds, explicitly targeting a man identified as Md Kamal, causing him to fall to the ground. In the chaos that ensued, another innocent passerby was also wounded due to the gunshots fired by the perpetrator.

The injured victims were identified as Md Kamal, aged 35, and Raju, aged 45. Both victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case under FIR No. 222/23, invoking Sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted murder, and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act for the use of firearms in the commission of the crime.

Both victims are now out of danger, though they have sustained pellet injuries. Despite the assailant’s escape from the scene, the investigation remains ongoing.