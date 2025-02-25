Two injured in celebratory firing

Greater Noida: Two days after a two year old child was killed in a celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in Agahpur village of Noida, two men sustained bullet injuries after unidentified man opened fire in a baraat at a marriage ceremony in Surajpur area of Greater Noida.

According to police, the incident occurred during a wedding ceremony at Ashirvad Marriage Home in Sakipur village of police station Surajpur around 10:30 pm on Sunday. Two people sustained gunshot wounds and were critically injured, said police.

The baraat arrived from Bisrakh village and during the reception, celebratory firing occurred. Two staff members, working as waiters and confectioners, were wounded. The injured are Santosh Kumar (35) of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, and Ishwar Dayal (23) from Firozabad. Cops said that the miscreants fled the scene.

“A team has been set up to arrest the culprits and FIR has been registered” said a senior police officer. The officer further informed that one victim sustained neck injuries while the other was shot in the shoulder. Witnesses reported that during the dinner at 10:30 pm, someone discharged two consecutive shots. Both victims collapsed bleeding, causing panic amongst guests and chaos in the pandal.

Most baraatis had left before police arrived. Officers are questioning witnesses and analysing video footage to identify the shooter. Initial investigations suggest the suspect is Shivam, an intoxicated resident of Bisrakh village. Police continue their probe.