Two injured as speeding Mercedes rams motorcycle in Rajouri Garden

NEW DELHI: Two young men were seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Mercedes near Mehta Chowk traffic signal in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden early Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:34 a.m. on October 22, when the victims, identified as Mohammad Sufiyan (21) and Mohammad Azam (22), were travelling on a TVS Radeon motorcycle. Both sustained fractures in their left legs and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.

A PCR call alerted the Rajouri Garden Police Station about the crash, following which a team reached the spot. A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), corresponding to Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police confirmed that both the Mercedes and the motorcycle have been seized. A Mobile Crime Team inspected the site and collected forensic evidence. The car was reportedly overspeeding before hitting the motorcycle. The driver fled but is identified. Police review CCTV and urge caution, especially during late-night hours.