Two in cop net for drugging, robbing bus passengers

new delhi: Police here have arrested two members of an inter-state gang that targeted bus passengers by offering them sedative-laced food and water before fleeing with their valuables, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Adil Ali (25) and Alok Mishra (23), were apprehended after an extensive investigation involving CCTV analysis, police said.

The police recovered 16 stolen mobile phones, one laptop, gold and silver ornaments and many other items, they said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by Usman, who was drugged and robbed while travelling from Anand Vihar to Moradabad in a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on August 13, they said. “During the journey, a co-passenger befriended him and offered him a bottle of water. After drinking it, the victim lost consciousness and woke up in a Moradabad hospital to find his phone, cash and bag missing.

He later discovered that over Rs 40,000 had been withdrawn from his bank accounts through fraudulent transactions,” a senior police officer said.

