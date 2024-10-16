Two hurt in dispute-driven gun assault

NEW DELHI: A shootout in Bhalswa Dairy, Outer North Delhi, left two men injured on Tuesday night due to a personal dispute. The assailants, identified as Shakeel (30), Vakeel (29), and Prince, all residents of the area, opened fire after an earlier altercation. Police received a PCR call at 10:07 pm reporting that multiple men had opened fire, prompting an immediate response.

The victims, Naushad (19) and Asif, also known as Shahrukh (29), were rushed to LNJP Hospital. Naushad sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, while Asif suffered a leg injury; both are currently in stable condition.

A third individual, Naseer, who was present during the incident, escaped injury.

He is also a resident of the same locality and has a known history with police. According to initial investigations, the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute with Shakeel.

Following the quarrel, Shakeel allegedly contacted his cousins Vakeel and Prince and returned armed. An FIR has been registered, and police have launched a manhunt.