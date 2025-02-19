Two Hry agents arrested for assisting illegal travel at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested two Haryana-based agents involved in facilitating illegal travel using fraudulent documents.

The police were informed about the incident after a female passenger was apprehended during the

immigration check.

The accused were identified as Manish Goyal (28) son of Panna Lal resident of Dharam Singh Colony, Narwana, Jind, Haryana, and Jimmy Pious (38) son of Pious Joseph resident of Maruti Vihar, Sector-28, Gurugram.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were caught in connection with an attempt to send a passenger to Canada using another person’s passport.

The case came to light on January 22, when a female passenger, identified as Foram Dilipkumar Patel (20) from Gujarat, arrived at IGI Airport intending to board a flight to Montreal, Canada.

Upon document verification, immigration officers discovered that the passport she presented belonged to Maria Maurice Correa from Mumbai.

Further questioning exposed a human trafficking and fraud network, leading to Patel’s arrest. She admitted paying Rs 2 lakh to Mandeep, promising Rs 33 lakh upon reaching Canada. Inspector Sushil Goyal’s team tracked and arrested Manish Goyal in Rohtak and Jimmy Pious in Gurugram. Mandeep remains at large. Authorities are investigating financial records and warning travellers against fraudulent agents.