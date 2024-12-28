Two held with over 58K illegal cigarettes

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two traders involved in the sale of prohibited international cigarette brands.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the traders.

The accused were identified as Naresh Gupta (42) and Vijay Gupta (49), both residents of Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, According to the police, the accused were apprehended with 58,500 cigarettes valued at 6 lakh rupees. The operation aligns with the vision of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor to make the capital drug-free by 2027.

Acting on a tip-off, a dedicated team led by Inspector Satendra Mohan conducted raids at Ganpati Traders in Arjun Nagar and M/s Virender Cigarettes Store in Kotla Mubarakpur on December 25.

At Ganpati Traders, 3,300 prohibited cigarettes of brands such as Esse Lights, Esse Special Gold, and Gudang Garam were seized. Subsequent searches at Naresh Gupta’s residence uncovered a large cache of 55,200 cigarettes, including Dunhill Switch, Djarum Black, and Benson & Hedges. Naresh disclosed his collaboration with Vijay Gupta, leading to a raid at Virender Cigarettes Store. There, 3,200 prohibited cigarettes of brands Esse Lights and Mond Variance were recovered.

These cigarettes lacked the statutory warnings mandated by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

During interrogation, the accused revealed their modus operandi, sourcing cigarettes from local traders in Khari Baoli at low prices and selling them at a premium to smaller shops. These international brands, especially popular among youth, were distributed in wholesale and retail for substantial profits.

Naresh Gupta, who has run a cigarette shop in Arjun Nagar for three years, and Vijay Gupta, who has been in the family cigarette business for 25 years, were both educated up to Class 12. The seized cigarettes, totaling eight international brands, had an estimated market value of 6 lakh rupees.