Two held with nearly 70 kg ‘ganja’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for an international and interstate drug cartel along with 70 kg of ganja.

An anonymous source tipped the Anti-Theft Squad of the Delhi Police about the drugs suppliers.

The accused were identified as Rafiq (34), resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Aman Verma (27), resident of Gautambudh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the operation, carried out under the “Zero Tolerance” policy of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), marks a significant achievement in the ongoing war against drug trafficking in the capital.

Acting on a tip-off received by ASI Sanjeev on April 4, the AATS team launched a swift operation near Vasudev Ghat in Civil Lines, Delhi.

Two suspects, identified as Rafiq and Aman Verma, were apprehended during the raid. A search of their vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, led to the recovery of 10.130 kilograms of high-quality ganja.

A follow-up raid at Aman Verma’s residence in Ghaziabad led to the seizure of 59.6 kg of ganja, bringing the total to 69.73 kg.

Verma, who shifted to Delhi six months ago, joined the trade under Rafiq’s influence, seeking fast money.

He supplied drugs across Delhi and revealed links to suppliers in Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam, and Odisha. Police continue to

probe the network.