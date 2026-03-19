Two held for targeting tourists in Nabi Karim pickpocketing racket

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two alleged thieves, including a teenager, for targeting tourists in a calculated pickpocketing scheme in Nabi Karim. The accused, Jatin (19) and Jitender Kumar (25), both residents of the area, were held following a complaint lodged at Nabi



Karim police station.

The case came to light after a Navi Mumbai resident reported that his wallet, containing cash and important documents, was stolen on March 13 while he was visiting the locality with his wife.

Police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

A team analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified a distraction-based modus operandi, where one accused engaged the victim in conversation while the other swiftly stole the wallet from his back pocket.

Both accused, who work as labourers, were later apprehended from Nabi Karim. Police recovered the stolen wallet along with Rs 1,600 in cash. Officials described them as “budding criminals” and said further investigation is underway to determine their involvement in similar incidents.