Two held for stabbing man for snatching their money

: Two persons were arrested in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area on Wednesday for stabbing a 26-year-old man to death for trying to snatch their money, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, they said.

A PCR call was received at 2:16 pm on Wednesday regarding a stabbing incident near a ‘Samuday Bhawan’ in Jyoti Nagar. It was found that Kumar had been stabbed. He was rushed to GTB Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

He used to work as a ‘halwai’ and had a past criminal record. A case under the gambling act and another of house theft had been registered against him in northeast Delhi, the DCP said.

Manish (24) and Prashant (23), residents of years Harsh Vihar, were arrested for stabbing Rahul to death. The knife used in the crime was also recovered, police said.

According to the police, Rahul was trying to snatch money from Manish and Prashant. After a brawl, Manish took out a knife from his scooter and stabbed Rahul multiple times, they added.