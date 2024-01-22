Two held for snatching woman’s mobile phone after assaulting her

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two robbers, who allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone after



assaulting her in Durgapuri area of Shahdara, officials said on Sunday.

One of the accused was previously involved in 28 different criminal cases of robbery, snatching, burglary, theft and the Arms Act, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Saif Ali (28) and Salman (25), they said.

The woman, who is a makeup artist, told the police that the incident took place on Sunday when she was talking with her family members after finishing her work near Durgapuri Chowk.

“Two men on a motorcycle stopped near her and tried to snatch her mobile phone. When she resisted to avoid snatching, one of the accused slapped her, snatched her mobile and fled. An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Surendra Choudhary, said.

The DCP said that they immediately checked the CCTV footage of the incident and got to know that the motorcycle of the accused crossed a police team deployed for the vigil.

“The team was alerted immediately. The team chased the bike and overpowered them near Janata Majdoor colony. Accused Saif Ali was previously involved in 28 cases. Another accused Salman was previously involved in one theft case. We have recovered a stolen motorcycle from the accused,” he added.