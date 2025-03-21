Two held for Rs 3 crore rental scam

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing has arrested two fraudsters for deceiving hundreds by posing as property owners and offering houses for rent at attractive rates. The accused, identified as Raju Singh (43) and Reema Jaiswal (32), collected security deposits worth over Rs 3 crore before vanishing.

The scam came to light after Sukhbir Singh filed a complaint at Burari Police Station, stating he had paid Rs 4 lakh as a security deposit for a flat that actually belonged to someone else. As the investigation progressed, nearly 100 victims reported similar frauds, revealing the large scale of the operation.

The accused misrepresented themselves as property owners and executed fake lease agreements. Initially, they paid rent to actual landlords to avoid suspicion but later stopped, leaving both landlords and tenants in distress. When victims demanded refunds, they were threatened. Bank statements and numerous fake agreements confirmed the fraudulent activity. Raju Singh, who runs an NGO, and Reema Jaiswal, a close associate of prime accused Rohan Singh, were arrested following a police custody remand. Rohan Singh is already in judicial custody.

The police have recovered several fake agreements, highlighting the elaborate nature of the scam. Authorities are now investigating further to identify additional victims

and accomplices.