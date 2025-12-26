Two held for raping teen & forcing her to consume alcohol

new delhi: Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl after forcing her to consume alcohol in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police

said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rishabh (26), a bank employee and a resident of Badli, and Narottam alias Neta (28), a local salon owner in Raja Vihar, they said.

The case came to light on the evening of December 20 after a PCR call was received reporting that a girl had been forced to consume alcohol

in Raja Vihar. A police team rushed to the spot, where the victim’s father initially reported

that his daughter had consumed alcohol.

“During subsequent enquiry and recording of the victim’s statement, a more serious offence was revealed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

Police said the minor was medically examined, during which she disclosed that she had been lured to a vacant house in Raja Vihar, where she was forced to consume

alcohol and raped. During the investigation, police identified the house as Narottam’s. A case under section 70 (Gangrape) and POCSO was registered on December 21. Both accused were arrested; SIT

probe is ongoing.