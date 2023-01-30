Two held for pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Sunday arrested two men in connection with alleged “anti-national” and “Khalistan-related graffiti’ that appeared on walls in areas of west Delhi on January 19, ahead of Republic Day, officials said.



However, Sikh for justice (SFJ), a banned organisation took the responsibility for graffiti a few hours later the act through a video message. The arrested men have been identified as Vikram Singh (29), a resident of West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, and Balram Singh (34), a resident of Rajasthan’s

Bharatpur.

According to Special CP, Special Cell, HGS Dhaliwal: “The walls were painted with slogans like “Khalistan Zindabad”, “SFJ”, “1984”, “Punjab Banega Khalistan”, “Vote for Khalistan” and “Referendum 2020” at various locations in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and adjoining parts in west Delhi.

Later, a corresponding video also appeared on the internet wherein Gurpatwant Singh Pannun from SFJ claimed that this graffiti was sprayed by SFJ cadres. He further claimed that Khalistani supporters have reached Delhi and that they will raise the Khalistani flag in Delhi on Republic Day, Dhaliwal added.

Later, a case under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 153-B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC was registered and the investigation was taken up. “Considering the gravity of the situation in view of the forthcoming Republic Day, a large-scale man-hunt was launched to arrest the perpetrators responsible for the graffiti. Round-the-clock surveillance was mounted on persons of interest. Hundreds of hours of CCTV footage were analysed,” Dhaliwal said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Vikram Singh was in close association with one of the senior cadre of the SFJ named Gagandeep, based in the US, whom he knew from previous association. Gagandeep contacted Vikram Singh and claimed to be a close aide of Pannun, chief of the SFJ. He tasked him to spray pro-Khalistani slogans in lieu of Rs 2 lakh and further lucrative offers in future, Dhaliwal added.