Two held for Nizamuddin doc’s murder and robbery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two individuals in connection with the sensational murder and robbery of a senior doctor in Hazrat Nizamuddin.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the

criminals.

The accused were identified as Pankaj Narjari alias Dani alias Nepali (30) son of Rakesh Narzari resident of Jhuggi Mayapuri, Delhi, and Prem Bahadur Nepali alias Devraj alias Dev Singh (42) son of Som Bahadur Nepali resident of Dwarka More, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Pankaj Narjari, and mastermind Prem Bahadur Nepali alias Devraj, were apprehended after a 3,000-kilometre chase near the Indo-Nepal border close to Dudhwa National Park and Dhangadhi.

The case dates back to May 10, 2024, when 63-year-old physician Dr. Yogesh Chander Paul was found murdered in his Jangpura Extension residence.