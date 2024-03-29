Two held for murder over ‘humiliating comments’ in New Usmanpur: Police

NEW DELHI: In New Usmanpur, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two individuals in connection with a murder stemming from humiliation. The incident came to light following a PCR call received at the New Usmanpur Police Station.



The deceased, identified as Sanjay, a resident of Usmanpur, was shot dead near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service Road, 2nd Pusta Usmanpur, in the late hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. Discovered in a critical condition by his brother Nitin Singh, Sanjay succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

The arrested accused were identified as Sumit alias Monu (21), and Deepak alias Mohit (22), both residents of Brahmapuri, Delhi. At the crime scene, investigators found 7 empty shells, 4 lead pieces, and a live round of 7.65 mm caliber, indicating a calculated attack.

Following the incident, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police swiftly mobilized, leveraging CCTV footage and insider information to apprehend

the culprits on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Inspector Arun Sindhu and supervised by ACP Arvind Kumar, the Crime Branch recovered the Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle used in the crime, strengthening the case against the accused. Investigation revealed a history of personal animosity between the accused and the victim.

Both Sumit and Deepak harbored resentment towards Sanjay due to past altercations and a desire to assert dominance in the locality, which has a shadow of criminal activities. Sanjay’s alleged humiliation of Sumit on multiple occasions prompted the careful orchestration of the murder on Tuesday, serving as an act of vengeance that led to a fatal confrontation resulting in Sanjay’s demise. The socio-economic backgrounds of the accused, marked by poverty and aspirations for recognition in the criminal realm, adds complexity to the case. Both Sumit, a high school graduate, and Deepak, a ninth-grade educated tailor, sought to transcend their impoverished circumstances through criminal pursuits.