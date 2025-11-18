Two held for murder after posing as women to rob victim

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two men for the murder of a man they allegedly lured and attempted to rob while disguised as women. The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the New Usmanpur Police Station, leading officers to the body of a man found on 10 October.

The accused have been identified as 26-year-old Uneeb Ahmad, also known as Durga or Simran, and 43-year-old Banti Singh, both residents of Garhi Mendu in Delhi. According to investigators, the breakthrough came during an inquiry led by Inspector Rajender Kasana, SHO of New Usmanpur, with crucial technical and ground-level evidence gathered by Sub-Inspector Udit Jain and Head Constable Lokender.

Police said Uneeb was detained and, during sustained questioning, confessed to the killing. He allegedly disclosed that he and Singh routinely dressed in women’s clothing and waited along the isolated Khadar stretch to attract passers-by.

Police say the duo lured victims to secluded spots for knifepoint robberies; one attempt turned fatal. A recovered knife is under forensic examination.