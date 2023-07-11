Two held for killing man in Sarai Rohilla

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old person to death in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Monday. The accused, Asfak (22) and Miraj (30), both hail from Bihar, they said. Police investigation so far has revealed that the victim, Rajkumar, allegedly had an illicit relationship with a relative of Asfak. On July 3, police were informed that the body of a man was found lying at Kachra Park, Shahzada Bagh Phase-II, Inderlok. The body bore multiple injuries, a senior police officer said. Suspicious movements of the two accused were also recorded in a CCTV camera. They were later identified and apprehended.