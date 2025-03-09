Two held for killing 19-year-old DU student in Rohini hit-&-run

New Delhi: A hit-and-run incident in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area led to the death of a 19-year-old newspaper delivery boy, resulting in the arrest of a man and his nephew..

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the KNK Marg Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Rishal Singh (19), a resident of Budh Vihar, Delhi and the accused were identified as Saurabh Gupta (26) and Pankaj Gupta (41), both residents of Sector 16, Rohini.

According to police reports, Rishal Singh, a Delhi University student and newspaper delivery boy, was hit by a speeding car while on his morning route.

The car, which did not stop to help, caused fatal injuries to Singh, who was later declared dead at the hospital. The incident took place on March 1 at around 6:30 am when Rishal was cycling along KN Katju Marg and was struck by a blue Hyundai Venue, throwing him onto the car’s windscreen.

His bicycle was dragged under the car as it sped off. Police were alerted and Rishal was rushed to BSA Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A week after the accident, local police solved the case, tracking down the car and its occupants using CCTV footage.

The offenders, Pankaj Gupta and his nephew Saurabh Gupta were arrested after attempting to repair the vehicle in Haryana’s Panipat to destroy evidence.

The vehicle’s damaged windscreen and bonnet were crucial in identifying the suspects.

They admitted to the crime, stating that they were returning from a temple in Kashmiri Gate when the accident occurred.

They hit Rishal’s bicycle at high speed and fled the scene.

Rishal Singh supported his family by distributing newspapers every morning, earning around Rs 10,000 a month.

He was the eldest of five children, with three sisters and a younger brother. His father worked as a laborer in a utensil factory.

In addition to helping his family, Rishal used the money to fund his education at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. His dreams of a better future were cut short by the accident, and his family now seeks justice.

The investigation continues as police have filed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.