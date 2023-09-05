Two held for entering L-G’s house

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly entering the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena after one of them posed as an IAS officer, police said on Sunday.



The accused were identified as Abhimanyu Sethi (41), a resident of Odisha, and Abhishek Chaudhary (27), a resident of Delhi, they said.

Around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, the duo visited the LG’s office. One of them introduced himself as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to the staff at the LG’s office and said he had a prior appointment with Saxena, according to a senior police officer.