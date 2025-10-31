Two held for cab driver’s murder in Machhli Park

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for the brutal murder of a 23-year-old cab driver over old animosity in Machhli Park.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Kishangarh Police Station.

The accused were identified as Mohit Mehlawat alias Mannu (23) resident of Kishangarh, Delhi, and Lucky alias Tannu (23) resident of Mehrauli, Delhi.

According to the police, they recovered two knives used in the crime, blood-stained clothes worn by the accused during the attack, a laptop, and a mobile phone belonging to the deceased.

The case came to light on October 27, when a PCR call was received regarding a body lying inside Machhli Park, Kishangarh.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and found a 23-year-old male lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on his abdomen, near his ear, and other body parts. The caller, identified as Raunak Kumar Jha, reported discovering the body during his morning walk.

A mobile phone recovered from the deceased’s pocket was unlocked using facial recognition, revealing the victim’s identity as Nitesh Khatri (23) a cab driver residing in Kishangarh.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at PS Kishangarh, and an investigation was launched immediately.