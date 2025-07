NEW DELHI: Two autorickshaw drivers were arrested in Delhi’s RK Puram area for allegedly beating a man to death after catching him with a stolen vehicle.

The accused, Sushil Kumar (22) and Amit (19), were held weeks after the June 1 incident. The victim, Raj Kumar,

died a day later. Police had earlier arrested four others linked to the assault. The stolen autorickshaw, reported missing on May 30, has since

been recovered.