Two held for attacking two with knives

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly stabbing two youths in Jahangirpuri last month and circulating videos of the assault on social media. Abhishek alias Akku (19) and Nitin (18) were tracked across several states and apprehended from a private bus near the Delhi-UP border.

The attack occurred on January 2 near K-Block Park after a dispute, leaving the victims with multiple stab injuries.

Police said the accused later posted videos claiming involvement in murders and threatening another killing. They were allegedly planning another murder when arrested. Investigation is under way.