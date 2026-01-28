Two held for attacking cop in park

New Delhi: Two men accused of attacking a Delhi Police head constable and snatching his service pistol in the Safdarjung area earlier this month have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The main accused, Avinash alias Janu (30), was arrested following a brief encounter in the Tundla area of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, while his associate Waseem (30) was later held from south Delhi.

Police said Avinash was spotted on January 23 near the old bypass road in Tundla and allegedly opened fire while trying to flee. In retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet injury to his knee and was overpowered. Two police personnel were saved by their bulletproof jackets. The looted 9 mm service pistol, three spent cartridges, a scooter and a mobile phone were recovered. Waseem was arrested based on Avinash’s disclosure.