Two held after shootout for stabbing SI in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested in Patel Nagar on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a sub-inspector while he was tracking a robbery suspect, Delhi Police said. The accused, Anish alias Loha (23) and Anurag Yadav alias Fruti (22), were injured in an encounter at 4.25 am and are receiving treatment.

The robbery, reported in Rajinder Nagar, was investigated using CCTV footage. A police team attempted to arrest the suspects in Anant Prabad, where a scuffle broke out, and SI Neeraj Chaudhary was stabbed. He is stable. One robbery suspect was arrested, while another fled.

Multiple police teams, including ATS, traced the two fugitives. They were cornered on Wednesday but opened fire on police. Retaliatory firing left them injured. Two pistols were recovered, and police confirmed they have prior criminal records, including a murder case. In a similar case on November 25, 2024, the Delhi Police Special Cell shot dead a suspect in an encounter after he fatally stabbed Constable Kiran Pal.