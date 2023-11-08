Two held, 756 kg of firecrackers seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two people and seized 756 kg of firecrackers from them, officials said on Tuesday.

Radhey Shyam (61) and Pawan Kumar Garg (41) were arrested in two separate incidents and booked for storing the firecrackers, police said. Special Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav, said they received a tip-off that firecrackers had been stored in a grocery shop in Anand Parbat area of central Delhi.

A raid was conducted and firecrackers weighing 522 kg were seized from Radhey Shyam’s shop. He told police that he purchased the firecrackers from neighbouring Gurugram in Haryana.

“Accused Shyam shared the details of a distributor of firecrackers identified as Pawan Kumar Garg, who was arrested from Tri Nagar. The team recovered 234 kgs of firecrackers from him,” Yadav said.