Two gunrunners held, illegal weapons seized

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police nabbed two notorious firearms traffickers from Punjab and recovered a cache of illegal weapons in the capital.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Shera (26) and Lovedeep Singh alias Love (24), both residents of Amritsar, Punjab, police said on Tuesday.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said that acting on precise intelligence received on July 20, the New Delhi range unit of the Special Cell deployed a meticulously planned operation near Majlis Park Metro Station to intercept the arms traffickers.

The operation culminated in the successful apprehension of the suspects from Mukundpur Flyover near Majlis Park Metro Station.

A thorough search of the suspects’ belongings yielded 12 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore from their possession. During the subsequent interrogation, the accused revealed their sinister motives. They disclosed that their immediate plan was to sell five pistols to criminals in Delhi, while an additional seven pistols were intended for the notorious Peja gang members in Amritsar, Punjab, Dhaliwal confirmed.

The accused persons are now in custody, and the investigation is ongoing to

uncover any potential connections and accomplices, the official added.