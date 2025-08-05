Two Ggm Crime Branch officers killed in road accident

GURUGRAM: Two personnel from the Gurugram Police Crime Branch tragically lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries, in a road accident while travelling to Chhattisgarh in connection with a case registered at Shivaji Nagar Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Sub-Inspector Sanjay (46), a resident of Tumbaheri, and Constable Amit (35), from Sitaram Chowk, both in Jhajjar district. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on August 3 in the Rath Police Station limits of Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, when the official vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley. Assistant Sub-Inspector Indrajeet and driver Head Constable Rajesh were critically injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The four-member team, all attached to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Sector-40, Gurugram, had departed earlier that day on official duty to pursue leads in an ongoing investigation.

SI Sanjay, who joined the force in 1998, had been posted in Gurugram since 2019 and with CIA-40 since March 2021. Constable Amit had joined in 2019 and began his CIA posting in July 2024.

ASI Indrajeet and HC Rajesh, recently posted to CIA-40, were seriously injured in the accident. Gurugram Police expressed grief over the loss and assured full support to the families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.