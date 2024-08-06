Two gang members held with stolen goods

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two interstate members of the Thak-Thak gang.



The accused were identified as Suraj alias Suji (34) resident of Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar, New Delhi, and Vijay (22) resident of Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the police, on June 17 at around 9:30 pm, jeweller Aman Bansal, residing in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, reported the theft of a bag containing gold and diamond jewellery.

The theft occurred after Bansal’s car suffered a puncture, and upon returning to his vehicle, he discovered the jewellery was missing.

CCTV footage of a crime went viral, prompting Inspector Surender Singh’s team from AEKC to identify it as the “Thak-Thak” gang’s work. ACP Sushil Kumar’s Crime Branch team, using informants and technical surveillance, captured Suraj and Vijay in Madangir, Delhi.

They recovered stolen jewelry and discovered the suspects had sold part of it. The swift action highlighted effective crime control.