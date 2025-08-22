MillenniumPost
Two ‘gang members’ held after encounter

BY Team MP22 Aug 2025 2:00 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Two suspected members of the Rohit Godara gang were arrested after an encounter in Gurugram’s Sector 10 early Thursday, police said. The accused, Nitin (28) and Yashpal (23) from Rewari, were shot in the legs and hospitalised. The shootout followed Wednesday’s attack on Inspector Anil Chillar in Rewari, in which both were

allegedly involved.

Police said the duo also opened fire at STF officers near Garhi Harsaru road before being overpowered. Two pistols and nine bullet shells were recovered, with multiple criminal cases already registered against them.

Team MP

