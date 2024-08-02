Two electrocuted in separate incidents

New Delhi: In a tragic sequence of events, two electrocution incidents have resulted in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy in Bindapur and the son of Sub-Inspector Ombir Singh in Meethapur.



The first incident occurred in Dwarka’s Bindapur area. A PCR call was received at 7:36 pm on Wednesday reported the electrocution of a minor boy.

According to the police, Investigation Officer ASI Randhir was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, he found that the victim had already been taken to an unknown hospital.

At the site, ASI Randhir observed two plastic pipes containing disconnected electric cables emerging from the ground and tied to a wall,

indicating potential hazards that may have contributed to the tragedy. The investigation led the officer to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where the victim, identified as Mudit Kumar (12) was declared dead. Mudit’s father, Raman Kumar,

reported that his son received the fatal electric shock around 7 pm while returning from his tuition classes.

The medical report confirmed the electrocution as the cause of death. An FIR dated August 1, 2024, has been registered under Section 106(1). Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine if negligence was a factor in the boy’s untimely death.

In a separate incident, Prabhat (28) the son of Sub-Inspector Ombir Singh, died due to electrocution at his home in Meethapur around 8 pm on the same day.

Initial reports suggest that Prabhat might have encountered a current leakage or come into contact with the water tank alarm system during the rains while on his terrace.

Although no foul play is suspected, and there were no eyewitnesses, the exact cause of the electrocution is still being verified.