Two elderly cancer patients jump to death in separate incidents

GURUGRAM: Two cancer patients in their sixties allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in the city, police said on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred around 6 am on Tuesday in Sector 56, where 62-year-old Jyoti Wadhwa, who had been battling cancer for several years, reportedly jumped from the terrace of her three-storey house.

Police said Wadhwa had been in severe pain and mental distress as her illness had reached an advanced stage. When her family was asleep, she went to the terrace around 5.45 am and jumped. She was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her family told police she had been unable to sleep even after taking painkillers at night. CCTV footage confirmed she went to the terrace alone.

“It appears to be a case of suicide. The woman had been suffering from cancer for a long time and was under mental stress,” said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sector 65 police station. No suicide note was found. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, and further investigation is underway.

In the second case, Anita, 65, a blood cancer patient from Agra, allegedly jumped from the eighth floor of a building in Sector 43 on Monday night.

Police said the incident took place around 10.45 pm. She was taken to hospital in critical condition but was declared dead on arrival.

Anita had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, and lived with her family in a rented flat in Sector 43.

“The woman appears to have taken the step due to distress caused by her illness. No suspicious circumstances or suicide note have been found,” said ASI Karan Singh, the investigating officer.

Sushant Lok police have handed over the body to the family after postmortem and are continuing the inquiry.