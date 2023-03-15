Two drug peddlers arrested, 79 kgs of illegal contraband seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested two drug peddlers with 79 kgs of marijuana (ganja), the cops said on Tuesday. The accused persons have been identified as Wasim (37), a resident of Delhi’s Chhattarpur area, and Shakil (30), a native of Bulandshahar, UP. “The team of Greater Kailash police station of South District was specifically tasked to curb the supply of contraband substances in the area of south district. Accordingly, the staff initiated sincere efforts by sensitising local informers and collecting human intelligence. Consequently, the patrolling was intensified at the vulnerable areas for prevention and detection in the area,” DCP South Delhi Chandan Chowdhary said.



During checking, the cops noticed that an auto-rickshaw stopped suddenly on seeing the police staff and tried to take a U-turn. On suspicion, he was signalled to stop but he accelerated and tried to flee. However, the staff successfully intercepted the auto and the driver was identified as one Wasim. On checking, 4 bags containing 79 kgs of ganja were recovered. Upon his instance, accused Shakil (driver) was arrested from Bulandshahr, and one truck used to carry ganja was recovered, Chowdhary confirmed.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Shakil had given 79 kg ganja to Wasim for delivery to Dwarka. Wasim was paid Rs 30,000 to 40,000 per trip. Further, Shakil disclosed that he worked at a goods container. He used to travel from Ghaziabad to Guwahati, Assam and vice versa for mixed goods from Ghaziabad. One of his relatives, Ashfak introduced him to Sahbaj from Hapur, UP, Chowdhary mentioned.

Further, Shahbaz introduced him to one drug peddler namely Babloo from Kooch Behar, West Bengal. After that Babloo used to bring ganja and deliver it to Shakil to carry it to the Delhi border to supply it further to Wasim auto driver, she said.