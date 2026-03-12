Two deported B’deshi nationals nabbed in Delhi for illegal entry

NEW DELHI: Two Bangladeshi nationals deported from India earlier have been apprehended in northwest Delhi for allegedly re-entering the country illegally and resuming unlawful activities, a police officer said on Wednesday.



The accused, identified as Dipto Kumar Pal (28) and Ruma Begum (27), were apprehended near Jahangirpuri Metro Station on Monday, he said. According to the police, both had been deported from Uttarakhand last year for staying in India illegally. Despite this, they managed to enter the country again and were residing in Delhi without valid travel documents.

“Their arrest followed an operation after the deportation of three Bangladeshi women on February 25 who were involved in a human trafficking and solicitation racket. During interrogation, these women told police that a Bangladeshi national named Dipto Pal had helped them cross the international border and later arranged clients for them in Delhi while collecting money from them,” the officer said.

The officer added that police monitored social media platforms linked to the suspects after receiving these leads. During this surveillance, officers learned that Pal and a woman claiming to be his wife would visit the Jahangirpuri Metro Station area. A police team conducted a raid and intercepted the duo near the station. Initially, the two claimed to be Indian citizens but their responses raised suspicion, following which further verification was carried out.

During investigation, police established that both were Bangladeshi nationals who had re-entered India after their prior deportation. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and deportation proceedings have been initiated.