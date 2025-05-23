Two Delhi Traffic cops held for Rs 30,000 bribe

NEW DELHI: The Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police has arrested ASI Vijay Kumar and HC Surender from the Samaypur Badli Traffic Circle for allegedly demanding and accepting a 30,000 rupees bribe in exchange for shielding commercial vehicles from

traffic challans.

A defence personnel lodged a complaint on May 21, alleging that the officers at the Mahadev Chowk traffic point had been extorting money under the guise of providing illegitimate protection services.

