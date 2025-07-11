Two-day orientation held for primary teachers

NEW DELHI: A two-day orientation for Primary Teachers (PRTs) of the upcoming CM SHRI schools was held on July 10 and 11 to familiarise educators with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Organised by the SCERT, the training focused on integrating ICT tools and open educational resources into teaching, along with developing learner-centric lesson plans and assessment methods.

Eighty-six teachers took part, as part of Delhi’s plan to establish 75 CM SHRI schools.

Applications for the schools opened last month, and the initiative, backed by a Rs 100-crore allocation, aims to create model institutions aligned with NEP 2020.