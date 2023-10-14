Two-day mega PTM: Schools see massive parental turnout

New Delhi: In a significant stride toward fostering enhanced communication between schools and parents, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, kicked off its first-ever two-day mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on Friday.



Education minister Atishi, along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, personally visited Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Kalkaji and MCD Primary School Govindpuri to engage with parents, teachers, and students.

The meeting will be carried out till Saturday. This initiative received an overwhelming response from parents across Delhi, from both government and MCD schools.

The primary objective of the Mega PTM was to empower parents with insights into their children’s academic progress, share midterm examination results, inform them about the school’s initiatives for better learning, and update them on Mission Buniyaad, which focuses on achieving basic reading and numeracy proficiency for children in classes 3 to 8.

While visiting the schools, Atishi expressed, “Parents play a significant role in the success of children. I am happy that now CM Kejriwal’s education revolution has reached MCD schools, and parents’ participation in children’s learning process is being encouraged.”

Chief Minister Kejriwal also urged all parents to actively engage in their children’s education through a social media platform, saying, “I urge all parents to visit their children’s schools, talk to teachers about their children’s progress, and openly discuss how they can make a better future for their children. We have decided on this journey together, and we will continue to work together in the future.”

Emphasising the pivotal role of parents in achieving high-quality education, Atishi reiterated, “For every parent, the education of their child is of the utmost priority. Similarly, for the Kejriwal government, the education of every child in Delhi is of the utmost priority. Our priority is now to transform MCD schools. But in this process of change, parents have the most important role to play.”

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal noted the enthusiasm among children and parents in MCD schools for the Mega PTM. He highlighted the transformative impact of this initiative, emphasising CM Kejriwal’s vision for enhancing collaboration between parents and teachers, which will bring an education revolution to MCD schools.

The parents expressed that they no longer have concerns about their children’s education as they now receive high-quality education in Delhi government schools. Parents also praised the school infrastructure, conducive learning environment, and ample opportunities for their children’s growth. In addition, parents from MCD schools shared that changes over recent months have instilled hope for a brighter future for their children. The schools are now actively seeking parental input, and teachers are providing regular updates on students’ education, fostering a deeper connection between parents and schools.