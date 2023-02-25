Two-day flower festival begins in city

New Delhi: Ornamental floral patterns, including those themed on G20, topiary exhibits and attractive shrubbery have been put on display in a mega garden here as part of a two-day flower festival that began on Saturday, officials said.



The festival, “Palaash”, being hosted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Swarn Jayanti Park at Sector 10, Rohini, was inaugurated by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, a senior official said.

The L-G said this festival was another step towards making Delhi, a “city of flowers”.

Subhasish Panda, Vice Chairman, DDA, along with other senior officials were also present during his visit.

Various ornamental flowers have been put up there on G20, displaying its logo, he said.

Attractive shrubbery has been put on display in the mega garden that was built to mark the golden jubilee of India’s Independence, officials said.

The festival is a competition organised between the various divisions of the horticulture department of the DDA, they said. All 11 divisions of the horticulture department of the DDA are participating in it, the official said. Exhibits under 11 different categories displayed under two different categories, will be judged by a learned jury, based on scientifically evolved evaluation criteria, the DDA earlier said.