Two criminals, wanted for firing at Delhi Police constable, held after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi: Two men, wanted for shooting at a Delhi Police constable, were arrested following an exchange of fire with police here in Dwarka area, an official said on Monday.

The duo sustained bullet injuries in the leg in the encounter in the early hours of Sunday near Nala Road under Urban Extension Road-II corridor and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Kailash alias Bhola (20) and Deepak alias Haddi (21) were wanted in connection with a recent firing incident in Tilak Nagar in which a constable, Sandeep, sustained two bullet injuries on March 28 during a raid to arrest them.

"Based on specific inputs, a team laid a trap late Saturday night and around 12.40 am, two suspects on a scooter were intercepted. Instead of stopping, they opened fire at the police team. Two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets," said the senior police officer.

In retaliation, police fired back and the two men were eventually overpowered and arrested, he added.

Two pistols of .32 bore, three bullets, nine empty shells, and a scooter used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

The two men were previously involved in multiple cases, including a knife attack during a robbery in Sultanpuri on March 22.

"Both men are known to operate together and are considered dangerous. They have been named in at least three FIRs registered under the BNS and Arms Act," the officer said.

The fresh case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act at the Crime Branch Police Station. Further investigation is underway to trace their associates and possible links to other recent incidents of violent crime in the capital, he said.