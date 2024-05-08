Two clandestine labs discovered, five held with drugs worth Rs 5 crore

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted two clandestine labs and arrested five drug traffickers with drugs worth Rs 5 crore in the international market. An anonymous source at the Crime Branch tipped-off the police about the labs .



The arrested accused were identified as Atif (32), Ashraf (36), Arif Ali (25), Ali alias Rukhsar alias Raju (26), all four were residents of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mukhtar Ansari (45), a resident of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

According to the Police, the crackdown began with a tip-off about Atif’s activities in Delhi, which led to his capture and the recovery of one kilogram of heroin. Inquiry revealed deeper links within the drug trafficking chain, prompting raids across multiple locations.

Two clandestine labs in Bareilly, UP, and Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, were discovered which where instrumental in the production and distribution of illegal substances.

During subsequent raids, significant quantities of drugs were seized, including a raid on Mukhtar Ansari’s premises in Jharkhand, where officers recovered over one kilogram of crude heroin and substantial amounts of chemicals used in drug fabrication. Substances recovered include 2.269 kg of heroin, 1.053 kg of crude heroin precursor, along with other materials.