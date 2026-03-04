Two children among 7 injured in cylinder blast in Swaroop Ngr

NEW DELHI: At least seven people, including two children and three women, were injured after a small LPG cylinder exploded in a residential building in outernorth Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Tuesday, an official said.



The incident occurred in the morning hours at a house in Swaroop Nagar. Police said the blast occurred in a room on the third floor of the building, which was occupied by a tenant family comprising four members.

“A small LPG cylinder exploded inside a room on the third floor of the house. The police team reached the spot immediately after receiving information. The fire was brought under control, and further inquiry is underway,” a senior police officer said.

Five people, including a woman and two children who were on the third floor during the explosion, sustained injuries. Additionally, two women residing on the second floor were also injured due to the blast’s impact, police said.

All the injured were shifted to a hospital in Burari for treatment. The explosion caused panic in the area, with residents rushing out of their homes after hearing a loud noise. Police said they are verifying the cause of the cylinder blast and examining whether any negligence was involved.

“Appropriate legal action will be taken according to the law based on the findings of the inquiry,” the officer said.